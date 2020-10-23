Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

