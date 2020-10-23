Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 85.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 92.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 31.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 76.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

