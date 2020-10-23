DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

DBVT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.30. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.