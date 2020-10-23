Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion.

TSE:IMO opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of -665.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,384.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

