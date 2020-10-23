Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) & Broad Street Realty (NYSE:BRST) Head-To-Head Review

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions -6.86% -58.52% -7.67% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Charah Solutions and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $554.87 million 0.16 -$42.06 million ($0.94) -3.17 Broad Street Realty N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charah Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charah Solutions and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charah Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 58.05%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Charah Solutions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Charah Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. This segment also sells recycling of recurring and contracted volumes of coal-fired power generation waste byproducts comprising bottom ash, fly ash, and gypsum byproducts for the use in various industrial purposes. The Maintenance and Technical Services segment provides fossil services, including coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproducts, as well as staffing solutions for coal-fired power generation facilities; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, as well as disposal of flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. This segment also offers nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. Charah Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

