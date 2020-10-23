Critical Contrast: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) vs. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hudson Global alerts:

50.9% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudson Global and HeadHunter Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.29 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -37.41 HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 9.20 $22.44 million $0.77 30.05

HeadHunter Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 0.56% 3.61% 2.71% HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hudson Global and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Hudson Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.