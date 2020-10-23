Financial Contrast: Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) & PetIQ (OTCMKTS:PETQ)

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Medizone International has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medizone International and PetIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 0 4 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.67%. Given PetIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetIQ is more favorable than Medizone International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medizone International and PetIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A PetIQ $709.43 million 1.22 -$11.45 million $1.07 28.41

Medizone International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetIQ.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A PetIQ -2.63% 8.52% 3.85%

Summary

PetIQ beats Medizone International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars. It also provides health and wellness products that include dental treats and nutritional supplements, which comprise hip and joint, vitamins, and skin and coat products The company offers its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PetLock, Heart Shield Plus, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, PetAction, Minties, Vera, and Delightibles brands. In addition, the company offers a suite of services at community clinics and wellness centers hosted at pet retailers across 41 states, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, and wellness checks. As of March 10, 2020, it operated through approximately 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

