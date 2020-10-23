Analyzing Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spark Networks alerts:

76.4% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of StoneMor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spark Networks and StoneMor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A StoneMor -32.09% N/A -6.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and StoneMor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.03 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.15 StoneMor $289.52 million 0.39 -$151.94 million N/A N/A

Spark Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 321 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 90 funeral homes in 17 states and Puerto Rico. The company is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.