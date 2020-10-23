Head to Head Comparison: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) vs. electroCore (OTCMKTS:ECOR)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Micron Solutions and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 2 5 0 2.71

electroCore has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 160.08%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -2.31% -16.21% -4.44% electroCore -1,120.81% -131.02% -93.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.44 -$2.14 million N/A N/A electroCore $2.39 million 29.25 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.02

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

