SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Head-To-Head Review

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 12 0 2.86 QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $67.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 10.85% 20.10% 6.36% QAD 0.06% 0.65% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.4% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and QAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 3.61 $438.50 million $3.62 17.95 QAD $310.77 million 2.11 -$15.95 million N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QAD.

Risk and Volatility

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SS&C Technologies pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and QAD has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats QAD on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, SS&C asset management solutions, Black Diamond wealth platform, Advent outsourcing services, Advent data solutions, ALPS advisors, and virtual data rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio accounting software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that consist of consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

