Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12,929.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,830,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,033,000 after buying an additional 23,647,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.37. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

