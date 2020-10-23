Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,155 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,472% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

NYSE TMHC opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 897,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,560,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.