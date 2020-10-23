Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,155 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,472% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.
NYSE TMHC opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
