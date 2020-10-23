Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Amistar (NASDAQ:AMTA) Financial Contrast

Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Amistar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amistar and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amistar N/A N/A N/A Manitex International -11.86% 0.92% 0.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amistar and Manitex International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manitex International $224.78 million 0.40 -$8.49 million $0.15 30.67

Amistar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitex International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amistar and Manitex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manitex International has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Manitex International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Amistar.

Volatility & Risk

Amistar has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manitex International beats Amistar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amistar Company Profile

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, the company manufactures rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes. Further, it offers mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets; and repair services, as well as supplies repair parts for various medium to heavy duty construction equipment; and rents equipment. The company operates under the Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

