Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 901% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
