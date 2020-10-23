Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 901% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,760,000 after purchasing an additional 191,328 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,282,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 274,611 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,354,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,537 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.