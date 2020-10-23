Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,353 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 994% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 put options.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $107.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

