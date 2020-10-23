Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196 ($2.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.78) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 170.30 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.88 million and a P/E ratio of -41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.97.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

