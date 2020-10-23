Sabra Health Care REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,254% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.06 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 648,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,438,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,337,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

