Critical Contrast: DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Accelerate Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AXDX)

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DiaSys and Accelerate Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.73%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than DiaSys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiaSys and Accelerate Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $9.30 million 61.99 -$84.31 million ($1.55) -6.60

DiaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSys and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -803.60% -5,681.44% -63.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats DiaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSys

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

