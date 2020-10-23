Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) versus Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Erin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.15 -$9.39 million $0.17 2.13 Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy -199.92% -8.49% -3.22% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baytex Energy and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $0.64, suggesting a potential upside of 77.83%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Erin Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

