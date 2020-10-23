Reviewing Aspira Women's Health (AWH) & Its Competitors

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aspira Women's Health to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% Aspira Women's Health Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million -$15.24 million -19.72 Aspira Women's Health Competitors $307.17 million -$15.34 million 113.04

Aspira Women's Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aspira Women's Health. Aspira Women's Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women's Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspira Women's Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women's Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspira Women's Health Competitors 345 872 1096 104 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Aspira Women's Health’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women's Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aspira Women's Health rivals beat Aspira Women's Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

