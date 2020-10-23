Head-To-Head Contrast: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

17.8% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -4.55% 1.39% 1.02% Neovasc -1,729.99% N/A -230.94%

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Neovasc 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.26%. Neovasc has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Neovasc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 3.87 $10.97 million $0.56 67.50 Neovasc $2.09 million 25.36 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.46

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Neovasc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.