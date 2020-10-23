Analyzing AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) & Liquidia Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and AIT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 21.10 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.74 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.97

AIT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidia Technologies. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liquidia Technologies and AIT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 727.79%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies N/A -266.02% -108.21% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also develops LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreement with the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

