MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

