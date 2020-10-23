Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

TSM opened at $88.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

