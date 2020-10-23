Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,572 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,330 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

