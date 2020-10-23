Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 25,056 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,041 call options.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

