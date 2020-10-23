PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.16-2.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.