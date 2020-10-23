PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.16-2.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Earnings History for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MaxLinear, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
MaxLinear, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Village Farms International
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Village Farms International
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy
PNM Resources to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
PNM Resources to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Chevron Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Chevron Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report