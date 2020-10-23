Chevron (CVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVX opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securiti lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

