SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (SNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.60. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$34.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Laurentian raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Earnings History for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC)

