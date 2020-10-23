SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (SNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.60. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$34.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Laurentian raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.