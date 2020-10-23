AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.20. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.64.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

