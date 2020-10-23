IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

