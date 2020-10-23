Lear (LEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LEA stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28.
About Lear
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.
