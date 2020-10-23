Lear (LEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.