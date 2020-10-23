Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWL opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

