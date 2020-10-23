Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

