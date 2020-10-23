Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 32.28%.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itau Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

