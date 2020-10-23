ITT (ITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.