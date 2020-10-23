Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

