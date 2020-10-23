Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.23-5.53 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,080,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

