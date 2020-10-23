KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KKR opened at $37.25 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

