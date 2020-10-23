Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $256.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

