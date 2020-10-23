American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

