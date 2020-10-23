Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.15 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

