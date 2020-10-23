IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.70-1.00 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.70-1.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.54. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $200.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

