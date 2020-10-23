LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

