Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $176.51 on Friday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $177.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.33, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

