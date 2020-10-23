PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PetIQ by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PetIQ by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

