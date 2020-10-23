TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 564,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
