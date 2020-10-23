II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

