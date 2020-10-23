Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

SWN opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 507,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,263,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 106,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 323,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

