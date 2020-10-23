Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

VAC stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

